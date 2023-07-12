Butler Community College potentially included in breach of National Student Clearinghouse

National Student Clearinghouse (NSC), the nation's largest provider of postsecondary transcripts, is investigating a security breach that could affect BCC.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - National Student Clearinghouse (NSC), the nation’s largest provider of postsecondary transcript services, has recently identified a security breach. This breach, affecting several higher education institutions across the country, potentially includes Butler Community College, which utilizes NSC for federally mandated enrollment certifications and transcript services.

Butler said that no systems operated or maintained by the school were breached, as this incident is localized to the National Student Clearinghouse systems.

The extent of the breach and the specific impact on Butler students remains unclear. Some of the data maintained by NSC includes personally identifiable information (PII), such as social security numbers and date of birth. NSC is conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine the scope of the breach and identify the affected individuals. Once complete, National Student Clearinghouse will notify any impacted students.

Until that time, Butler Community College is advising students to take precautions to protect their information. The college suggests student monitor their credit card and bank accounts for suspicious activity, take proactive measures by placing fraud alerts and credit freezes, avoid opening suspicious emails and update all of their passwords to further protect their identity and person information.

