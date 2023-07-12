City Nightz suspect Jaylen Thomas booked on attempted murder charge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The fourth person arrested for the mass shooting at City Nightz earlier this month, which led to 11 injuries, was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on three charges.

Jaylen Thomas, 23, was booked on one count each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He was arrested Tuesday after police issued a felony pick-up for him in connection with the shooting. Three men remain in custody in connection with the shooting.

Monday, police confirmed the arrest of 27-year-old John Houze in the case. The WPD arrested Houze on one count of aggravated battery, one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, and a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant.

Last Friday, 19-year-old Ameir Jayshon King-Ingram was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon in the case.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com