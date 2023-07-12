City Nightz suspect Jaylen Thomas booked on attempted murder charge

Wichita police arrested Jaylen Thomas in connection with the July 2 shooting at the City Nightz...
Wichita police arrested Jaylen Thomas in connection with the July 2 shooting at the City Nightz nightclub. Thomas is the fourth man arrested in the case.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The fourth person arrested for the mass shooting at City Nightz earlier this month, which led to 11 injuries, was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on three charges.

Jaylen Thomas, 23, was booked on one count each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He was arrested Tuesday after police issued a felony pick-up for him in connection with the shooting. Three men remain in custody in connection with the shooting.

Monday, police confirmed the arrest of 27-year-old John Houze in the case. The WPD arrested Houze on one count of aggravated battery, one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, and a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant.

Last Friday, 19-year-old Ameir Jayshon King-Ingram was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon in the case.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Five people were injured in a vehicle found submerged in KDOT West Lake, near Wichita's North...
Van submerged in water near North Junction, 5 injured, 2 critically
Ascension Via Christi
Lawsuit filed against Ascension Via Christi after man charged, accused of raping patients
Samuel Neal.
Wichita police arrest 71-year-old suspect in connection with 2 shootings
Bank of America had a policy of charging customers $35 after the bank declined a transaction...
Bank of America hit with $250 million in fines, penalties, refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees, fake accounts
Surveillance footage from early Wednesday morning, July 5, shows nine young people breaking...
Group damages S. Wichita shaved ice stand, aqua park

Latest News

File Graphic
Butler CC potentially included in breach of National Student Clearinghouse
Attorneys representing patient identified as sexual assault victim discuss
Van submerged in water near North Junction, 5 injured, 2 critically
One applicant remains for new Sedgwick County casino