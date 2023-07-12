Dangerous heat and humidity combo across Kansas today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is a warm and muggy Wednesday morning, and the day ahead will follow suit. Wake-up temperatures in the 70s will top-out near the century mark, but sky-high humidity will make it feel like 105-110 degrees.

Today is a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day. Please avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during the afternoon, and if you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade and stay hydrated.

Isolated storms are expected to form this evening, mainly after 7 pm and mostly along and east of I-135. While the storms will be few and far between, any storm that does form will be capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Thursday looks almost as hot, and just as humid as today before a cold front begins to move across Kansas Thursday night and Friday. As temperatures trend lower, storm chances will trend higher, especially Friday afternoon/evening when severe weather chances come back to Kansas.

Looking ahead… a significant weather pattern change looks likely next week. A ridge of high-pressure plans on parking itself over Kansas which would bring rain chances to a halt, and allow temperatures to climb into the triple digits, possibly for several days in-a-row.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Wind: S 10-20. High: 99.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms; then partly cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; overnight storms possible. Wind: E 5-15. High: 95.

Fri: Low: 72. High: 96. Partly cloudy; afternoon/evening storms likely.

Sat: Low: 70. High: 90. Partly cloudy; isolated evening storms.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 92. Partly cloudy; chance of overnight storms.

Mon: Low: 71. High: 94. Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 72. High: 97. Mostly sunny and hot.

