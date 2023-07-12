Extreme heat forcing some Kansas business owners to change how they operate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Extreme heat doesn’t just affect how people feel. It’s also forcing some business owners to change how they operate.

The triple-digit temperatures and high humidity is a challenge for many businesses but for those working outside it can quickly become dangerous. When it comes to worker safety, Wichita Lawn Care implemented different strategies to stay safe.

“We’re definitely feeling it. We’re trying to hydrate in the evenings to get prepared for the next day. We’re starting early in the morning. So, if you hear the lawn guys out at 7 a.m., please be patient with us. We’re just trying to do everything we can to beat the heat,” said Wichita Lawn Care owner Adam Frey.

Hydration throughout the day is also crucial.

“We take a lot of water with us. We usually stop at QuikTrip, buy Gatorade Zero Sugar, I think Pedialyte in the evening,” Frey said.

The heat also impacts businesses that operate indoors, especially in historic buildings like Headcase Salon in Wichita’s Delano Distsrict.

“Being in a historical part of Delano, I feel like it’s something that probably not only my business struggles with. It is important that we keep the salon at roughly 72 degrees for chemicals to process best and properly,” said Headcase Salon owner Amber Unruh.

Unruh said certain hair products must be stored carefully to avoid heat. She said the salon would have to close due to safety reasons if Wednesday’s dangerous heat drags on

“If we hit 80 inside, we’re closing, just because we do deal with chemicals and it is on people’s scalps having lightener be too hot. It could cause a reaction or an irritation,” Unruh said.

