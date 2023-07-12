Kansas students getting access to educational resources through KEEP

The Kansas Educational Enrichment Program offers up to $1,000 to help families get the tools they need to reduce learning loss created by the pandemic.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The start of the school year is nearly a month away. That means it’s the time of year when school supplies flood store shelves. It’s also the time of year when parents are looking at what their students need for their education, and years after the worst of the pandemic, its effect is lingering on students.

Kakeyta Edwards is a mother of three, one in school and two that will start in the next few years. Raising the three presents opportunities for fun, but it can also be demanding and expensive, so when the budget is tight, every little bit helps.

“It was very exciting cause it offered her a thousand dollars to get school supplies. That’s plenty,” Edwards said.

Two months ago, she applied and got her oldest child an award through KEEP - Kansas Education Enrichment Program - providing $1,000 for each qualifying school-age student in a family.

It’s funded by $50 million the state allocated through its federal COVID-19 funds meant to address pandemic learning loss and provide educational resources students need to learn at the best of their ability, but families might not be able to afford.

Edwards said, “As a parent, it’s like a blessing from God. That’s just what it is. There’s not a lot of help out there.”

A student is eligible if their family’s income is 300 percent or less of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

KEEP
KEEP(KWCH)

The money can only be used to purchase curriculum and educational materials like school supplies and approved devices. Camps, tutoring, language classes and musical lessons and instruments are also eligible. The funds can’t be used for private school tuition. The use of the funds needs to be approved through the service the state uses to distribute the funds, but the decision of how the money is spent on the student is left to the family.

The money, though, helps families get items for students they might not otherwise be able to afford.

Edwards said, “It’s a great program for your kids. They can pick out things that they want to buy, and they can benefit from the program. That’s all that matters.”

Edwards hasn’t spent the money, still evaluating how to use it but said if a family qualifies, they should apply.

“I’d say there’s nothing to think about and just sign up, and it’s beneficial. Ain’t nothing to it but to do it,” Edwards said.

