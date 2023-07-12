KHS, Wichita Animal Shelter facing capacity crises

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re looking for a new canine companion, the Kansas Humane Society and the Wichita Animal Shelter could use your help.

Across the country, animal shelters have been reaching maximum capacity, partly because of lost pets who ran away over the 4th of July holiday. The Humane Society and Wichita Animal Shelter are no exception.

“It’s a hard place to be right now because we don’t have space,” KHS communications director Jordan Bani-Younes said. “Until we get the huge amount of (foster pets) that we need, we’re not going to have the space.

A variety of factors are contributing to the problem, including inflation, breed restrictions and people going back to the office instead of working from home. The spread of kennel cough is affecting how quickly dogs can be put up for adoption. If you’re interested in helping by adopting or donating, visit the Humane Society website.

