Mahomes wins ESPY for Best NFL Player

LOS ANGELES (KCTV) - Before the 2023 ESPYs even get started, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes already has won an award.

On Wednesday afternoon during ESPN’s ‘NFL Live’, the 2022 league MVP was named Best NFL Player.

He won the award over San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson after a season that saw him throw for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns en route to his second NFL MVP and second Super Bowl win.

Mahomes is also a nominee for Best Male Athlete, which will be announced during the show, which airs on ABC at 7 p.m. CT. The other nominees are Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

Just announced on NFL LIVE: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has won the 2023 ESPY for Best NFL Player.



Mahomes is also a nominee for Athlete of the Year, with the winner announced during the ESPYS tonight. pic.twitter.com/1fDnIiuHHN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 12, 2023

The Chiefs are also up for Best Team, following their Super Bowl 57 win over the Eagles.

Mahomes is the eighth player to win the ESPY for Best NFL Player twice.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.