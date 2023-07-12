Package containing 20K pills suspected of fentanyl thrown out on Wichita highway during chase, 2 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two 18-year-olds were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to an undercover operation involving the delivery of a package containing nearly 20,000 counterfeit (oxycodone) M30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl. The estimated street value could be as high as $200,000.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said around 11:30 a.m., a package containing the pills was delivered to an address in the 800 block of N. Taylor in El Dorado. The sheriff’s office said after a short amount of time, a vehicle drove up to the residence. A person got out of the vehicle, picked up the package, and then took it back to their car. As they started to leave, deputies in several marked Butler County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, attempted a traffic stop when the vehicle fled.

They pursued the vehicle from El Dorado, down the Kansas Turnpike, where someone inside the vehicle threw out the package, causing it to break open on the highway. The vehicle then exited to westbound K-96 where the pursuit ended at the Hillside exit when the car became disabled after driving over a concrete median. The female driver, 18-year-old Jordan R. Cooper of Wichita, as well as the male passenger, 18-year-old Kavonte Horton of Wichita were both booked into the Butler County Detention Facility on charges related to the possession of the pills as well the pursuit.

Authorities spent several hours on the turnpike cleaning up the pills to reduce the risk of Fentanyl exposure to the public.

