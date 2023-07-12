Public weighs in on Ruffin plans to revitalize Wichita Greyhound Park property

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday, July 12 marked Day 2 of the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission’s (KRGC) meeting to discuss a proposal from a casino mogul with a strong Wichita connection to revitalize the Wichita Greyhound Park property north of town. On Thursday, the commission expects to decide whether or not to award the license for Phil Ruffin’s group to bring a historical horse racing casino to the property near Park City with the Golden Circle Project.

Wednesday was the public comment portion of the KRGC meeting with many sharing thoughts on the billionaire’s $100 million proposal for the Greyhound Park property, The Golden Circle Project seeks a license to own and operate a historical horse racing casino (HHR) in Park City. The casino would replace the Greyhound Park, closed in 2007. The property would include a hotel and entertainment options that beyond gaming, includes a nightclub.

Some view the Golden Circle Project as an opportunity to spark entertainment value and increase jobs in the area.

“I have no dog in this fight, I just see the positives,” said Scott Stiles, among those offering public comment to the KRCG Wednesday. “That’s going to drive money and opportunities within our communities and we need that today.”

If the gaming commission approves the HHR license for Ruffin’s group. the project would create about 300 construction jobs and nearly another 300 permanent jobs at the facility. The casino would consist of three floors with endless entertainment, wagering on horse racing via simulcast from premier tracks and a hotel with more than 10 room.

“It’s going to be a great environment. It’s going to provide a lot of jobs and money back into their community with their donations. A portion each month of their profit is going back to a nonprofit,” Stiles said.

Ohers that spoke Wednesday did have questions about the casino’s intended use and voiced opposition to what’s proposed.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com