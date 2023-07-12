Public weighs in on Ruffin plans to revitalize Wichita Greyhound Park property

Wichita Greyhound Park in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Wichita Greyhound Park in Sedgwick County, Kansas(KWCH)
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday, July 12 marked Day 2 of the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission’s (KRGC) meeting to discuss a proposal from a casino mogul with a strong Wichita connection to revitalize the Wichita Greyhound Park property north of town. On Thursday, the commission expects to decide whether or not to award the license for Phil Ruffin’s group to bring a historical horse racing casino to the property near Park City with the Golden Circle Project.

Wednesday was the public comment portion of the KRGC meeting with many sharing thoughts on the billionaire’s $100 million proposal for the Greyhound Park property, The Golden Circle Project seeks a license to own and operate a historical horse racing casino (HHR) in Park City. The casino would replace the Greyhound Park, closed in 2007. The property would include a hotel and entertainment options that beyond gaming, includes a nightclub.

Some view the Golden Circle Project as an opportunity to spark entertainment value and increase jobs in the area.

“I have no dog in this fight, I just see the positives,” said Scott Stiles, among those offering public comment to the KRCG Wednesday. “That’s going to drive money and opportunities within our communities and we need that today.”

If the gaming commission approves the HHR license for Ruffin’s group. the project would create about 300 construction jobs and nearly another 300 permanent jobs at the facility. The casino would consist of three floors with endless entertainment, wagering on horse racing via simulcast from premier tracks and a hotel with more than 10 room.

“It’s going to be a great environment. It’s going to provide a lot of jobs and money back into their community with their donations. A portion each month of their profit is going back to a nonprofit,” Stiles said.

Ohers that spoke Wednesday did have questions about the casino’s intended use and voiced opposition to what’s proposed.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Related Content

Wichita Greyhound Park
Lone proposal under consideration in bid to operate new gaming facility in Sedgwick County

Most Read

Five people were injured in a vehicle found submerged in KDOT West Lake, near Wichita's North...
Van submerged in water near North Junction, 5 injured, 2 critically
Ascension Via Christi
Lawsuit filed against Ascension Via Christi after man charged, accused of raping patients
Samuel Neal.
Wichita police arrest 71-year-old suspect in connection with 2 shootings
Bank of America had a policy of charging customers $35 after the bank declined a transaction...
Bank of America hit with $250 million in fines, penalties, refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees, fake accounts
Surveillance footage from early Wednesday morning, July 5, shows nine young people breaking...
Group damages S. Wichita shaved ice stand, aqua park

Latest News

Two 18-year-olds were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to an undercover operation...
Package containing 20K pills suspected of fentanyl thrown out on Wichita highway during chase, 2 arrested
Online shopping
What the Tech? Smart shopping savings
What the Tech? Protecting purchases from porch pirates
Samuel Neal
Wichita man charged with injuring 3 in separate shootings on S. Emporia