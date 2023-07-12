Storm chances tonight through Friday

Some storms may be severe with hail and strong winds
Storm outlook over the next few days.
Storm outlook over the next few days.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a few storms will be possible tonight and again on Thursday with isolated severe weather possible.

Storms will be possible over central and eastern Kansas this evening and early tonight. Any storms that develop could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging winds.

More storms will be possible on Thursday during the afternoon and evening over portions of western Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds will be possible again. Some of the storms could continue into central Kansas early in the night with an isolated severe threat continuing.

It will be a warm start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s. With high humidity, heat index values will range from 95 to 100 degrees during the afternoon.

Friday will bring another chance of storms to Kansas throughout the afternoon and evening.

Storm chances will end this weekend with dry weather expected Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will come down a bit with highs near 90 both days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, then mostly clear. Wind: S/NE 5-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: E/N 5-15. Low: 74.

Fri: High: 94  Partly cloudy; evening storms.

Sat: High: 90  Low: 70  Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 91  Low: 69  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 92  Low: 69  Partly cloudy; PM/evening storms.

Tue: High: 95  Low: 73  Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 98  Low: 75  Mostly sunny.

