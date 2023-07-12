Teachers’ union, Wichita BOE reach tentative agreement on 2-year contract

Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools USD 259(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United Teachers of Wichita and the school board for Kansas’ largest district reached a tentative agreement for a two-year contract, Wichita Public Schools announced. Early next month, Wichita public school teachers will vote on the contract for the 2023-24 and 24-25 school years.

In a news release on the tentative agreement, Wichita Public Schools summarized highlights that include:

Base salary increase of 4.85% in year 1 and 5% in year 2 (This represents a starting new teacher salary of $47,736 in year 1 and $50,123 in year 2);

· Steps, tracks and longevity for years of experience, additional education and years of service for those who are eligible;

· No change to the employee health program or premiums, which represents a BOE contribution of $8,280 a year ($690 month) per employee;

· Increase in sub pay for teachers covering another teacher’s classroom to $30/hour, with a daily maximum of $60;

· Level D supplemental for teachers at Sowers Alternative High School, Bryant Opportunity Academy, Greiffenstein-Wells Alternative Middle School and Levy Special Education Center.

“I am pleased that we are able to honor our teachers with this tentative two-year contract,” said Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld. “We appreciate the hard work that they do every day to prepare our students to be future ready. Not only does the contract support our current teachers, but the starting salary of more than $50,000 in the second year will help us to recruit new teachers to join the WPS family.”

