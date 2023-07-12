Truck stolen in Chase Co. spotted in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Chase County Sheriff’s Department said a truck stolen last week was spotted in the Wichita area.

On July 5, the department took a report of a stolen white F-350 with a flatbed that was taken from the area of N Road and Lake Road on July 3 at around 10:30 p.m. Also taken from the area of US Highway 50 and 210th Road were a trailer with a Caterpillar skid steer and other items.

The trailer was located in the Wichita area.

The truck has been seen on camera in Wichita and Maize through Flock surveillance technology, but it has not been recovered.

