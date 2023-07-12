Vehicle submerged in water near North Junction, 5 injured, 2 critically
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people suffered injuries, two critically at the scene where a vehicle is submerged in KDOT West Lake off the highway ramp at the north junction for southbound Interstate 135 to southbound I-235.
A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed the five injured were inside the submerged vehicle. 12 News has a crew at the scene working to gather information, including how the vehicle ended up in the water.
