Wichita man charged with injuring 3 in separate shootings on S. Emporia

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of shooting three people in two separate shootings in south Wichita appeared in court on Wednesday.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office charged 71-year-old Samuel Neal with aggravated assault and three counts of criminal discharge of a firearm in the cases.

Police identified Neal in a shooting in the 1100 block of S. Emporia that left a man and a woman injured on Sunday night. Then, on Tuesday night, officers were called back to the same location where a 21-year-old man had been shot. All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Neal is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He’s due back in court on July 24.

