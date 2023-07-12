Wichita police make 4th arrest in City Nightz shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department made a fourth arrest in connection with the early July 2 shooting at the City Nightz nightclub in Old Town that left 11 people injured; nine wounded and two trampled as a crowd rushed for a door.

Police arrested 23-year-old Jaylen Thomas after issuing a felony pick-up for him in connection with the shooting. Thomas is the third of three men in custody after the shooting. A man working as a security guard at the club for the rapper Mozzy was arrested but released from jail last week. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennet opted not to file charges against him.

Monday, police confirmed the arrest of 27-year-old John Houze in the case. The WPD arrested Houze on one count of aggravated battery, one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, and a Kansas Department of Corrections warrant. Last Friday, 19-year-old Ameir Jayshon King-Ingram was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon in the case.

“The facts of [Thomas’] involvement will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney for a charging decision,” Wichita police said.

Anyone with information on the City Nightz shooting that hasn’t spoken with investigators should call detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something Hotline.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com