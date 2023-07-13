ACLU of Kansas continues challenge to license-change ban impacting transgender people

Kansas statehouse
Kansas statehouse(Phil Anderson)
By Branden Stitt and KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas judge on Wednesday denied the Kansas Department or Revenue’s motion that would allow the department to continue changing driver’s licenses to reflect transgender people’s gender identities. This is the latest development after Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach sued the head of the department of revenue and Governor Laura Kelly. Despite the ruling, the battle may be far from over.

In response to the lawsuit, the ACLU of Kansas filed a motion on behalf of five transgender Kansans. That motion is still pending.

The lawsuit surrounds Senate Bill 180 that went into effect July 1 after a legislative override to Kelly’s veto. The bill legally defines a male and female based on sex assigned at birth. Two days before the law took effect, Kelly issued a directive allowing transgender Kansans to continue changing their driver’s licenses and birth certificates, despite the new new. Kobach filed a lawsuit to stop it. A judge issued a temporary restraining order, blocking Kelly’s directive.

Wednesday, the department of revenue tried to get that order reversed, the motion the judge denied. For now, the restraining order stays in effect until later this month. In the meantime, hearings are likely on the way concerning whether the Kansas Department of Revenue is violating Senate Bill 180.

