American Airlines adding Wichita-to-Miami direct flight

Airplane generic (Source: Pexels)
Airplane generic (Source: Pexels)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - American Airlines has announced seasonal nonstop service to Miami International Airport beginning Nov. 11. The service will operate on Saturdays only through March 30, 2024. The flights will be operated by a 76-seat Embraer-175 aircraft.

  • Depart ICT at 6:45 a.m.; arrive MIA at 11:20 a.m. (local times)
  • Depart MIA at 7:30 p.m.; arrive ICT at 10:30 p.m. (local times)

American’s Miami hub serves 133 destinations and offers connections to the Caribbean, South America and Europe.

Flights may be booked at aa.com beginning Saturday, July 15.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Greyhound Park in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Public weighs in on Ruffin plans to revitalize Wichita Greyhound Park property
The Sedgwick County Fire Department said two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon after an SUV...
2 hurt after SUV crashes into home south of Wichita
Two 18-year-olds were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to an undercover operation...
Package containing 20K pills suspected of fentanyl thrown out on Kansas Turnpike
Five people were injured in a vehicle found submerged in KDOT West Lake, near Wichita's North...
Van submerged in water near North Junction, 5 injured, 2 critically
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Latest News

Five people were injured in a vehicle found submerged in KDOT West Lake, near Wichita's North...
Sedgwick Co. deputies, citizen credited with saving man from submerged vehicles
This illustration provided by Perrigo in May, 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the...
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Three injured in crash at 45th and Hydraulic
Deadly crash
Passenger killed after car struck by train in Kiowa County