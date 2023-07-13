American Airlines adding Wichita-to-Miami direct flight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - American Airlines has announced seasonal nonstop service to Miami International Airport beginning Nov. 11. The service will operate on Saturdays only through March 30, 2024. The flights will be operated by a 76-seat Embraer-175 aircraft.

Depart ICT at 6:45 a.m.; arrive MIA at 11:20 a.m. (local times)

Depart MIA at 7:30 p.m.; arrive ICT at 10:30 p.m. (local times)

American’s Miami hub serves 133 destinations and offers connections to the Caribbean, South America and Europe.

Flights may be booked at aa.com beginning Saturday, July 15.

