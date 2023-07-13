Arrest made in deadly weekend stabbing in south central Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County booking sheet shows Pedro Juan Hernandez was arrested in the stabbing that killed 30-year-old Shawn Gomez on Saturday afternoon.

Hernandez faces a second-degree murder for the stabbing, which happened in the 2600 block of East Harry Street.

Gomez suffered a stab wound to his chest and later died at the hospital. Police said Gomez and Hernandez were in a fight before the stabbing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com