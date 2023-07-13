Arrest made in deadly weekend stabbing in south central Wichita

Pedro Hernandez.
Pedro Hernandez.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County booking sheet shows Pedro Juan Hernandez was arrested in the stabbing that killed 30-year-old Shawn Gomez on Saturday afternoon.

Hernandez faces a second-degree murder for the stabbing, which happened in the 2600 block of East Harry Street.

Gomez suffered a stab wound to his chest and later died at the hospital. Police said Gomez and Hernandez were in a fight before the stabbing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Greyhound Park in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Public weighs in on Ruffin plans to revitalize Wichita Greyhound Park property
The Sedgwick County Fire Department said two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon after an SUV...
2 hurt after SUV crashes into home south of Wichita
Two 18-year-olds were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to an undercover operation...
Package containing 20K pills suspected of fentanyl thrown out on Kansas Turnpike
Five people were injured in a vehicle found submerged in KDOT West Lake, near Wichita's North...
Van submerged in water near North Junction, 5 injured, 2 critically
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Latest News

The makers of the Zap It! Electric Bug Zapping Racket advertise their product as a flyswatter...
Does It Work? Zap It! Electric Bug Zapping Racket
WPD union says staffing at ‘crisis levels,’ impacting police response times
Kansas statehouse
ACLU of Kansas continues challenge to license-change ban impacting transgender people
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) responds to an April shooting that left one person in...
WPD union says staffing at ‘crisis levels,’ impacting police response times