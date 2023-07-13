Bodycam footage shows Sedgwick County deputies rescue man from submerged van

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies and a citizen are being credited for saving a man from a submerged vehicle on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Clinton Harris saw a vehicle parked on the I-235 exit ramp from I-135 with people standing outside then he saw a van submerged upside-down in the west KDOT Lake.

Deputy Harris responded to the submersion and was told there was a man trapped inside. He entered the water with the good Samaritan and broke out several of the windows in the vehicle to locate the man. Deputy Nathan Kingery arrived on the scene and assisted Deputy Harris and the citizen in extracting the victim from the vehicle.

It was a life-saving rescue that happened in a matter of seconds.

“It was not a good position were in when it came to the decline of where the vehicle was located into the lake,” Deputy Harris said.

Deputy Harris was almost neck deep in the water as he broke out van windows. Moments after he began the frantic search, Deputy Kingrey arrived and assisted him with finding the man and pulling him out of the vehicle.

“We drug him to us then basically did a shoulder press above our heads to get him over the broken window frame,” Deputy Harris said.

A bystander pulled over as soon as he saw the accident. The deputies said the rescue was group effort. During the save, Deputy Harris suffered injuries of his own.

“I cut my finger up pretty good, my right hand, my left wrist,” he said.

Deputy Kingrey also suffered a few cuts.

Deputy Harris’ service in the Navy came to critical use during the search and rescue effort as he learned submersion training during his service. Deputy Harris said when he arrived at the scene, his instincts took over.

The victim was unresponsive and the deputies administered life-saving measures until EMS and Fire arrived and took over. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. Deputy Harris was treated at a local hospital for an injury he received to his hand during the rescue.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that left the vehicle submerged and five people injured, two critically. Both patients remain hospitalized.

