Dodging a few severe storms through Friday; then a weekend change

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Best chances for storms Thursday night will reside over western Kansas, but most of the state will be up against chances of storms and some severe weather moving into Friday afternoon and evening. Hail and wind continue to be the main focus, especially over central and southern Kansas.

High humidity continues to make it rather uncomfortable for most of the state, but highs will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s into Friday afternoon. As a cold front drops through the area, we should see the humidity go down a bit for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will remain light.

Next week, some much hotter weather will push back across the Plains and several areas could approach 100 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; scattered storms possible. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SE/S 10-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 69.

Sat: High: 90 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 94 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; overnight storms possible.

