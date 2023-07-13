Dodging a few severe storms through Friday; then a weekend change

A little less humidity on the way for Saturday/Sunday
Hail and wind are the main concerns
Hail and wind are the main concerns(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Best chances for storms Thursday night will reside over western Kansas, but most of the state will be up against chances of storms and some severe weather moving into Friday afternoon and evening. Hail and wind continue to be the main focus, especially over central and southern Kansas.

High humidity continues to make it rather uncomfortable for most of the state, but highs will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s into Friday afternoon. As a cold front drops through the area, we should see the humidity go down a bit for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will remain light.

Next week, some much hotter weather will push back across the Plains and several areas could approach 100 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; scattered storms possible. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SE/S 10-15. High: 90.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 69.

Sat: High: 90 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 94 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 73 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 91 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; overnight storms possible.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Greyhound Park in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Public weighs in on Ruffin plans to revitalize Wichita Greyhound Park property
Two 18-year-olds were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to an undercover operation...
Package containing 20K pills suspected of fentanyl thrown out on Kansas Turnpike
The Sedgwick County Fire Department said two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon after an SUV...
2 hurt after SUV crashes into home south of Wichita
Five people were injured in a vehicle found submerged in KDOT West Lake, near Wichita's North...
Van submerged in water near North Junction, 5 injured, 2 critically
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Latest News

Not as hot for the next few days.
Not as hot/humid today
Storm outlook over the next few days.
Storm chances tonight through Friday
Dangerous heat across the state today.
Dangerous heat and humidity combo across Kansas today
Hotter weather kicks in for Wednesday
Weather Alert - extreme heat Wednesday, but changes soon to follow