Does It Work? Zap It! Electric Bug Zapping Racket

The makers of the Zap It! Electric Bug Zapping Racket advertise their product as a flyswatter and bug zapper in one.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -When you’re trying to enjoy time outside and bugs spoil the party, attempts to swat them away may seem futile. If you have a bug zapper, it can be effective to an extent, but if you’re not near it, pests will find you.

The makers of the Zap It! Electric Bug Zapping Racket advertise their product as a flyswatter and bug zapper in one. Does it work as promised? 12 News put it to the test for Does It Work Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Five people were injured in a vehicle found submerged in KDOT West Lake, near Wichita's North...
Van submerged in water near North Junction, 5 injured, 2 critically
Ascension Via Christi
Lawsuit filed against Ascension Via Christi after man charged, accused of raping patients
Samuel Neal.
Wichita police arrest 71-year-old suspect in connection with 2 shootings
Hail from a July 8, 2023 storm in St. Francis, Kansas
Severe storms, hail dent hopes for some NW Kansas farmers
Bank of America had a policy of charging customers $35 after the bank declined a transaction...
Bank of America hit with $250 million in fines, penalties, refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees, fake accounts

Latest News

Does It Work? Zap It! Electric Bug Zapping Racket
WPD union says staffing at ‘crisis levels,’ impacting police response times
Kansas statehouse
ACLU of Kansas continues challenge to license-change ban impacting transgender people
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) responds to an April shooting that left one person in...
WPD union says staffing at ‘crisis levels,’ impacting police response times