Hays Police Department participates in active-shooter training

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - With keeping students safe in schools a top priority, the Hays Police Department participated in active-shooter training at Hays Middle School. The drills cover scenarios the officers hope they’ll never see.

‘We’re finding out more and more that active-shooter events are rapidly unfolding and all the details are different in every instance. So we craft these scenarios to give the best exposure we can for our officers,” Hays PD Sergeant Brandon Hauptman said.

These scenarios use a variety of tactics.

“We’re able to use some reality-based training stuff, some munitions such as paint rounds,” said Hays PD Officer Joshua Burkholder.

The goal is to give them the most realistic training possible.

“We feel if we do get hit with a round, we know, what did we do wrong in order to get hit,” Burkholder explained.

Sgt. Hauptman said reflection is key.

“One of the things we’re talking about today is making assessments,” he said during Wednesday’s training. So, actually having the officers slow down a little bit through this, taking a breath. Calm yourself, make an assessment on what’s going on, then act.”

The training’s focus is on ensuring that officers are ready if the worst were to happen.”

We could run this 100 times and you’d get 100 different ways, and not necessarily any of them are wrong. They’re just doing different ways of processing through this,” Sgt. Hauptman said.

