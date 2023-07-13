Kansans asked to submit samples of dead butterflies, moths for study

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The United States Geological Survey wants Kansans to send in samples of dead butterflies and moths. Kansas is one of six states (Alabama, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas) selected for a study that will be used to help establish a USGS Research Scientific Collection.

The collection can be used by any USGS scientist to study insect populations.

“Ultimately, what we’d like to accomplish is establishing a collection of specimens that can be used for research to understand better environmental or chemical factors which may be contributing to the decline of insect populations,” said Julie Dietze, a physical scientist at the Kansas Science Water Center.

Collected samples can be placed into a plastic baggie, then an envelope and mailed to the U.S. Geological Survey Kansas Water Science Center, 1217 Biltmore Drive, Lawrence, KS 66049. The study accepts any species.

At the Kansas Water Science Center, Dietze and her colleagues will be studying the samples for anything that may have made the insects unhealthy.

“We are focusing on the presence of pesticides and antibiotics which are two things that shouldn’t be present in insects,” said Dietze.

Victoria Burnett, a visitor services manager with the Great Plains Nature Center, said if too many butterflies or moths ingest certain chemicals it could disrupt the ecosystem.

“If we have a lot of pollinators species that are disappearing like our butterflies and moths that can be detrimental to pollination where we just have a lot less of that happening, especially with our native plants and trees,” she said.

Burnett said pesticides should be used responsibly to prevent accidentally exposing insects.

