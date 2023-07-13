Mahomes named Best Male Athlete at 2023 ESPYs

LOS ANGELES (KCTV) - For the second time Wednesday night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won an ESPY. This time, for Best Male Athlete.

Following his second MVP season and second Super Bowl win during the 2022 season Mahomes was named the Best Male Athlete during the 2023 ESPYs, with a ceremony held Wednesday in Los Angeles.

He beat out Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi to win the award.

“Man, this is crazy,” Mahomes said during his acceptance speech. “I remember growing up watching the ESPYs and seeing a lot of great athletes win awards. To be on this stage, winning this award is a tremendous honor, but it all wouldn’t be possible without God.”

Mahomes also thanked Chiefs Kingdom during his acceptance speech.

“Chiefs Kingdom, I truly believe is the best fanbase in the world. Sorry to all the other athletes out here,” he said. “And I start back next week. I go back to camp next Tuesday, so this is a great award, but we’re going to do this thing again. We’re going to keep this thing rolling.”

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Mahomes was named Best NFL Player for the second time in his career. Mahomes was nominated for Best Male Athlete in 2019 as well, but lost that year to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

