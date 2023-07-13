More than 1 in 4 Russell students ‘chronically absent,’ district addresses concern

Russell High School in Russell, Kansas
Russell High School in Russell, Kansas
By Austin Morton
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT
RUSSELL, Kan. (KWCH) - Student absenteeism is a serious problem for the Russell school district reported 26% of its students are chronically absent, meaning they’ve missed 16 or more days in a year.

“We’ve seen the chronic absentee rate throughout the state rise, especially within the last three years, and Russell isn’t immune to that,” said Bickerdyke Elementary School Principal Andrew Dempewolf.

The 26% chronically absent rate in Russell is significantly higher than the state average of 21%.

“A lot of tardies, a lot of absentees going on in our district,” said Russell High School Principal Dallas Woolf.

Administrators didn’t break down the absenteeism rate by school, but said the problem is worst at the high school.

Woolf said he won’t give up on those students.

“They still need guidance as they get older. We all need guidance as we grow up, and that’s our rule.”

Woolf said he wants students to feel comfortable when they return to school.

“They want to come to school, they want to feel safe, they want to have the school be apart of their home, an extension of their home, and that’s what we want,” he said.

The Russell High School principal said he hopes to accomplish this by giving students more options.

“We’ve seen a lot of excitement,” he said. “For example, our Lincoln Welding Lab that’s going to start this year, also our CNA program. We started that in our high school.  “[Students are] going to be cared for and provide and educated and all of those things will make up a good place for them.”

