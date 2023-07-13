Not as hot/humid today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - today will be hot and humid, but it won’t be as bad as Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 90s will feel like 100 degrees, or hotter, and exercising heat precautions is advised, especially in south-central Kansas.

Scattered strong, possibly severe storms will erupt over western Kansas this afternoon and move east overnight. The activity is expected to weaken as moves into the Wichita area after 10 pm.

After another hot and humid Friday, a cold front moving across Kansas promises to increase the risk of severe weather into the evening. The best chances to see large hail and damaging wind will take place after 5 pm, and mostly along south of Highway 50.

The weekend now looks dry, less humid, and cooler with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. However, increasing heat and humidity are expected next week as temperatures get close to triple digit territory.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; scattered storms after 10 pm. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; storms likely after 5 pm. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 92.

Sat: Low: 69. High: 89. Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid.

Sun: Low: 69. High: 91. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 94. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 72. High: 97. Mostly sunny and hot.

Wed: Low: 75. High: 98. Mostly sunny and hot.

