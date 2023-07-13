Passenger killed after car struck by train in Kiowa County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The passenger of a vehicle that drove onto occupied train tracks in Kiowa County Wednesday night died at the hospital.

The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at 11th Avenue and U54. A Mercedes driven by a 54-year-old Oklahoma woman drove onto the tracks and was struck by a train.

Christian Norris, a 28-year-old man from Edmond, Okla. was killed in the crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log indicates he was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries. A child was also in the car, but the information about the child’s possible injuries was not released.

