Passenger killed after car struck by train in Kiowa County

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The passenger of a vehicle that drove onto occupied train tracks in Kiowa County Wednesday night died at the hospital.

The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at 11th Avenue and U54. A Mercedes driven by a 54-year-old Oklahoma woman drove onto the tracks and was struck by a train.

Christian Norris, a 28-year-old man from Edmond, Okla. was killed in the crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log indicates he was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries. A child was also in the car, but the information about the child’s possible injuries was not released.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Greyhound Park in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Public weighs in on Ruffin plans to revitalize Wichita Greyhound Park property
The Sedgwick County Fire Department said two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon after an SUV...
2 hurt after SUV crashes into home south of Wichita
Two 18-year-olds were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to an undercover operation...
Package containing 20K pills suspected of fentanyl thrown out on Kansas Turnpike
Five people were injured in a vehicle found submerged in KDOT West Lake, near Wichita's North...
Van submerged in water near North Junction, 5 injured, 2 critically
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Latest News

This illustration provided by Perrigo in May, 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the...
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Three injured in crash at 45th and Hydraulic
Pedro Hernandez.
Arrest made in deadly weekend stabbing in south central Wichita
The makers of the Zap It! Electric Bug Zapping Racket advertise their product as a flyswatter...
Does It Work? Zap It! Electric Bug Zapping Racket