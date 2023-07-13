Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

No ticket for Wednesday’s $750 million jackpot matched the white balls 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and red Powerball 20.

The new jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is the third highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $875 million paid out in yearly increments or a $441.9 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 36 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Greyhound Park in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Public weighs in on Ruffin plans to revitalize Wichita Greyhound Park property
The Sedgwick County Fire Department said two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon after an SUV...
2 hurt after SUV crashes into home south of Wichita
Two 18-year-olds were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to an undercover operation...
Package containing 20K pills suspected of fentanyl thrown out on Kansas Turnpike
Five people were injured in a vehicle found submerged in KDOT West Lake, near Wichita's North...
Van submerged in water near North Junction, 5 injured, 2 critically
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey looks on as he arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged...
Kevin Spacey says his sexual assault accuser was an intimate pal who had stabbed him in the back
Maxx had been attending the daycare for four months.
Parents speak out after 5-month-old infant dies at day care
Pedro Hernandez.
Arrest made in deadly weekend stabbing in south central Wichita
Michael Schuls
Teen killed in sawmill accident saves his mother’s life
This photo provided by Hillsborough County, Fla., shows a sinkhole that in 2013 fatally...
A Florida sinkhole that claimed a man’s life in 2013 reopens, this time harmlessly