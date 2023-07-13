Sedgwick Co. deputies, citizen credited with saving man from submerged vehicles

Five people were injured in a vehicle found submerged in KDOT West Lake, near Wichita's North...
Five people were injured in a vehicle found submerged in KDOT West Lake, near Wichita's North Junction.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputies and a citizen are being credited for saving a man from a submerged vehicle on Tuesday. Deputy Harris saw a vehicle parked on the I-235 exit ramp from I-135 with people standing outside when he saw a van submerged upside-down in the west KDOT Lake.

Deputy Harris responded to the submersion and was told there was a person trapped inside. He entered the water with the good Samaritan and broke out several of the windows in the vehicle to locate the victim. Deputy Kingery arrived on scene and assisted Deputy Harris and the citizen in extracting the victim from the vehicle.

The victim was unresponsive and the deputies administered life saving measures until EMS and Fire arrived and took over. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. Deputy Harris was treated at a local hospital for injuries he received during the rescue.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that left the vehicle submerged and five people injured, two critically.

