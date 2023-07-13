Three injured in crash at 45th and Hydraulic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people were injured in a crash Thursday morning at 45th North and Hydraulic.

The crash happened at around 7:30 a.m.

Initial reports from Sedgwick County dispatch indicated two people suffered critical injuries and one person was seriously hurt.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

