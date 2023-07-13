Work on I-135/K-96 interchange will require weekend closures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bridge beams for the new southbound I-135 flyover exit to eastbound K-96 will be placed on Saturday and Sunday (July 15-16) and will require weekend closures on I-135. On Saturday, all lanes of southbound I-135 at the K-96 interchange will be closed, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.. On Sunday, all lanes of northbound I-135 at the K-96 interchange will be closed, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Detours will be used.

Construction began Feb. 6, 2023, with completion by September 2026. This phase includes a direct link for eastbound K-96 (from northbound I-235) to eastbound K-96 at the junction on I-135, and new ramps for westbound K-96 onto I-135.

Saturday

6 a.m. to 4 p.m. southbound I-135 coming to the north junction from the north will be detoured onto southbound I-235.

Westbound K-254 exit to southbound I-135 will be closed.

Northbound I-235 exiting onto southbound I-135 will be detoured to eastbound K-96 to Hillside Street, to westbound K-96 to Hydraulic Street, south to the 29th Street on-ramp to southbound I-135.

Westbound K-96 traffic coming from Oliver Street will detour to northbound Hillside Street.

Westbound K-96 traffic traveling east of Oliver Street will detour to southbound Oliver Street to westbound 21st Street.

Northbound Hillside Street traffic south of K-96 will detour onto eastbound K-96.

Southbound Hillside Street traffic north of K-96 will detour onto eastbound 37th Street to southbound Oliver Street to westbound 21st St.

The northbound I-135 exit to Hydraulic Street will be closed.

Evening and overnight, the Hydraulic on-ramp to northbound I-135 will be closed.

Sunday

6 a.m. to 4 p.m. northbound I-135 from points south of K-96 will exit to eastbound K-96 to Hillside Street to westbound K-96 to northbound I-135.

Westbound K-96 traffic coming from Oliver Street will detour to northbound Hillside Street.

Westbound K-96 traffic coming from east of Oliver Street will detour to southbound Oliver Street to westbound 21st Street.

Northbound Hillside Street traffic south of K-96 will detour onto eastbound K-96.

Southbound Hillside Street traffic north of K-96 will detour onto eastbound 37th Street to southbound Oliver Street to westbound 21st Street.

