Work on I-135/K-96 interchange will require weekend closures

K-96 corridor in Wichita, Kansas
K-96 corridor in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bridge beams for the new southbound I-135 flyover exit to eastbound K-96 will be placed on Saturday and Sunday (July 15-16) and will require weekend closures on I-135. On Saturday, all lanes of southbound I-135 at the K-96 interchange will be closed, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.. On Sunday, all lanes of northbound I-135 at the K-96 interchange will be closed, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Detours will be used.

Construction began Feb. 6, 2023, with completion by September 2026. This phase includes a direct link for eastbound K-96 (from northbound I-235) to eastbound K-96 at the junction on I-135, and new ramps for westbound K-96 onto I-135.

Saturday

  • 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. southbound I-135 coming to the north junction from the north will be detoured onto southbound I-235.
  • Westbound K-254 exit to southbound I-135 will be closed.
  • Northbound I-235 exiting onto southbound I-135 will be detoured to eastbound K-96 to Hillside Street, to westbound K-96 to Hydraulic Street, south to the 29th Street on-ramp to southbound I-135.
  • Westbound K-96 traffic coming from Oliver Street will detour to northbound Hillside Street.
  • Westbound K-96 traffic traveling east of Oliver Street will detour to southbound Oliver Street to westbound 21st Street.
  • Northbound Hillside Street traffic south of K-96 will detour onto eastbound K-96.
  • Southbound Hillside Street traffic north of K-96 will detour onto eastbound 37th Street to southbound Oliver Street to westbound 21st St.
  • The northbound I-135 exit to Hydraulic Street will be closed.
  • Evening and overnight, the Hydraulic on-ramp to northbound I-135 will be closed.

Sunday

  • 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. northbound I-135 from points south of K-96 will exit to eastbound K-96 to Hillside Street to westbound K-96 to northbound I-135.
  • Westbound K-96 traffic coming from Oliver Street will detour to northbound Hillside Street.
  • Westbound K-96 traffic coming from east of Oliver Street will detour to southbound Oliver Street to westbound 21st Street.
  • Northbound Hillside Street traffic south of K-96 will detour onto eastbound K-96.
  • Southbound Hillside Street traffic north of K-96 will detour onto eastbound 37th Street to southbound Oliver Street to westbound 21st Street.

To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

