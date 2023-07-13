WPD union says staffing at ‘crisis levels,’ impacting police response times

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When you call 911 in Sedgwick County, it could take minutes, or as FactFinder 12 found, hours for a Wichita Police Department officer to get to your emergency.

“Calling 911 really didn’t do any good because once they got here it was too late,” said Christopher Parisho, who said he waited on officers to help with an active assault.

And FactFinder found, he wasn’t the only one.

“I was probably on the phone the first time like 30 minutes and then I got mad and I hung up. Because I was like ‘Nobody’s doing anything,’” said Charles Edgar, who said he witnessed an older woman getting beaten while he was shopping.

“Like, crackhead dude had a hold of this old lady. They pulled them apart and he ran outside. I was on the phone with [Sedgwick County dispatch] the whole time just like ‘Hey, this guy’s like doing things. Can you come get him or what?’ And they were like ‘We have someone on the way.’ And it was like 45 minutes,” said Edgar.

Why does it sometimes take Wichita police officers so long to get to your emergency? Wichita Police Union President David Inkelaar said it’s because the department is currently down 97 officers.

“I want to assure the citizens that the officers are trying their hardest to go from call to call, but there’s such a large shortage of officers right now that it’s difficult for them,” said Inkelaar.

At full staff, the WPD usually has about 400 patrol officers. That means, if the department is down 97 positions, that’s about a quarter of it’s patrol force. Or, as Inkelaar states, another way to look at the impact of the short-staffing is there are four patrol bureaus across the city of Wichita. If the department is down nearly 100 positions, that’s almost equivalent to being down an entire patrol bureau.

Inkelaar said another problem the department is facing is almost a quarter of those still on the force are eligible for retirement.

“We’re constantly being contacted by supervisors and officers that they’re so short. They’re call to call to call and it’s causing morale issues. They’re burned out,” said Inkelaar.

FactFinder 12 looked into the department’s highest priority calls. From the data provided by Sedgwick County dispatch, priority two calls like a lost juvenile or the report of gunshots took WPD officers an average of 8 minutes and 3 seconds to get on-scene. Priority one calls, which are a little more serious, like a kidnapping and active assault, took an average of 9 minutes and 22 seconds to respond. And the highest priority calls, like shootings and armed robberies took an average of 7 minutes and 44 seconds for an officer to get there.

Priority call: Average WPD response time E (highest priority) 7 minutes 44 seconds 1 9 minutes 22 seconds 2 8 minutes 3 seconds

Of the approximate 41,000 high priority calls so far in the first four months of 2023, WPD officers responded to many of them within a couple of minutes. But we found, more than 300 of those took more than an hour. Sometimes, multiple hours.

“The city needs to offer an increase in wages, they need to work on the morale of the police department. They need to do recruiting stuff. We lack in all of those departments,” said Inkelaar.

“Smaller departments like Park City and Bel Aire, they’re keeping up with national trend of offering these sign-on bonuses and other incentives. Other departments are looking into other ways, like take home cars for all of their officers. There’s a multitude of things that they could do to incentivize this position,” said Jeremy Diaz, second Vice President for the WPD union.

Many of the people FactFinder talked with who said they’ve waited a long time for police to show up to their emergency said they don’t blame the officers, but when they call 911, they expect police to be there quickly and they want the issue fixed.

“This is the largest city in the state of Kansas and we don’t have the proper amount of police force? Give them more so they can help us more,” said Mary Camerrer, who said she waited for WPD officers during multiple emergencies.

The union representing WPD officers said it’s gone to the city council and the city manager’s office to look for ways to combat this issue, but nothing has changed.

“We want to do the best that we can. Our officers are working the hardest they can to get services to you, we just need their help to get the elected officials to help us help the community,” said Inkelaar.

Currently, the police union said there aren’t many incentives for someone to join the department or stay a Wichita police officer.

WPD Chief Joe Sullivan said the department is working on different, new ideas to try and help the issue.

“We need more officers, but we need to pay the ones we have better. Better compensate them, provide them with better benefits, give them a reason to extend their time here and their careers with the Wichita Police Department,” said Chief Sullivan.

Sullivan said the department is coming out with a new recruiting video it hopes will attract new applicants.

It’s an issue many police departments across the nation are facing. A captain with the Tulsa Police Department confirmed with FactFinder 12 that the department is down 150 positions. The Kansas Highway Patrol’s latest graduating class had just 10 recruits for the 105 counties in the state of Kansas.

For now, when you call 911 in Sedgwick County needing Wichita Police, you might be waiting minutes or hours for an officer to show up.

“One of these days, it’s going to cost somebody a life. And that’s what scares me,” said Parisho.

Union President Inkelaar said the issue needs to be addressed quickly before it gets worse. He said the department needs to offer better pay and more incentives to help recruitment and retention. He said this is going to take a Wichita City Council vote to change and right now, nothing has been voted on or changed to help combat the staffing shortage.

