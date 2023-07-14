2 Kansas men sentenced for kidnapping, torture

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men in the Kansas City area were sentenced to prison on Friday following their convictions on kidnapping, firearm and drug charges.

David Carr, 36, of Kansas City, Kan., was sentenced to life in prison and 47-year-old James Michael Poterbin of Edwardsville was sentenced to 40 years for a 2019 kidnapping and torture in Kansas City. Kan.

According to court documents, Carr and Poterbin mistakenly believed a woman had stolen drug money from them, so they kidnapped her boyfriend for ransom. After beating, shooting and stabbing the victim, Carr and Poterbin believed he was dead, leaving him in the house for days before he was discovered by another person. After the victim was found alive and rescued, Carr ordered an unnamed co-conspirator to burn the down.

The FBI and the KCK Police Department investigated the case and the KCK Fire Department investigated the arson.

