2 Kansas men sentenced for kidnapping, torture

(pexels.com)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two men in the Kansas City area were sentenced to prison on Friday following their convictions on kidnapping, firearm and drug charges.

David Carr, 36, of Kansas City, Kan., was sentenced to life in prison and 47-year-old James Michael Poterbin of Edwardsville was sentenced to 40 years for a 2019 kidnapping and torture in Kansas City. Kan.

According to court documents, Carr and Poterbin mistakenly believed a woman had stolen drug money from them, so they kidnapped her boyfriend for ransom. After beating, shooting and stabbing the victim, Carr and Poterbin believed he was dead, leaving him in the house for days before he was discovered by another person. After the victim was found alive and rescued, Carr ordered an unnamed co-conspirator to burn the down.

The FBI and the KCK Police Department investigated the case and the KCK Fire Department investigated the arson.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to award a license to the...
Ruffin’s casino proposal unanimously approved for Park City
Bodycam footage shows a pair of Sedgwick County sheriff's deputies save a man from a van...
Bodycam footage shows Sedgwick County deputies rescue man from submerged van
Pedro Hernandez.
Arrest made in deadly weekend stabbing in south central Wichita
Wichita Greyhound Park in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Public weighs in on Ruffin plans to revitalize Wichita Greyhound Park property
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Three injured in crash at 45th and Hydraulic

Latest News

File Graphic
Wallace County working crash involving 15+ passenger van
Plane generic
Wichita begins non-stop flights to Washington, D.C. next year
Remembering Bob Dole
KU hosting Bob Dole tribute next weekend
Butler County sheriff discusses chase that led to 20K fentanyl pills scattered on Turnpike