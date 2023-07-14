Butler County sheriff discusses chase that led to 20K fentanyl pills scattered on Turnpike

A day after a hectic scene involving a chase, crash and scattering of thousands of pills, Butler County’s sheriff offered further insight into what unfolded.
By Branden Stitt and KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A day after a hectic scene on the Kansas Turnpike involving a chase, crash and scattering of thousands of pills, Butler County’s sheriff offered further insight into what unfolded and what led up to the situation that concluded with the arrest of two 18-year-olds.

A package intended for normal delivery contained nearly 20,000 counterfeit (oxycodone) M30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl. That package was delivered to a house in El Dorado. When the Butler County Sheriff’s Office got that information, they set up at a house down the block and waiting.

“Nobody showed up for awhile. We still had people off, sitting off,” Butler County Sheriff Monty Hughey said.

It worked. A car showed up and someone picked up the package.

“The plan was to take them down at the residence. Well, they got their vehicle and we ended up pursuing in a chase,” Sheriff Hughey said.

As the suspects ran from deputies, they got onto the Kansas Turnpike and went south toward Wichita.

“During that pursuit, they ended up tossing the package out the window,” Sheriff Hughey said.

The package broke open, scattering pills all over the interstate.

“It was quite an exciting time. We had our binoculars out and we were enjoying what was going on, without having a clue.”

Responding officers didn’t take any chances with the dangerous drug spread on the road.

“After about an hour and a half, they brought in a vacuum on the back of a truck and started vacuuming. All that time, there’s the gentleman in the blue shirt, still picking up on his hands and knees, picking up whatever it was.”

Officers worked to clean up the streets in more ways than one.

“Talk about cleaning up the streets; that’s what they were doing yesterday when they were cleaning up the turnpike,” Sheriff Hughey said.

