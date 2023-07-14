FF12: Your child’s voice could be used to scam you using A.I.

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - FactFinder 12 found that your child’s voice could be used to scam you, or your voice could be used to scam others without you ever knowing about it. The scammer just needs to know how to use artificial intelligence.

Scammers can take just a seconds-long clip of your voice and clone it to make it appear like you’re saying whatever they want.

A CBS News station in Arizona reported about a local mother, who received a phone call from a person who sounded exactly like her daughter. But, really, it was a scammer who had cloned the daughter’s voice. The mother said her daughter sounded frantic saying “help me, mom.” The scammers tried to trick her into thinking they had kidnapped her daughter and were demanding money for her release. She almost fell for it, until she finally got in touch with her daughter.

The Better Business Bureau said this is one dangerous aspect of artificial intelligence.

“With A.I., they’re able to clone voices with not very much audio of our own voices. It’s going to seem so real; it’s going to sound like your child’s or your grandchild’s voice on the other end,” said BBB’s Jessie Schmidt.

Schmidt advised to talk with your loved ones and take steps now because if you get a phone call with a scammer using a cloned voice on the other end, you’ll want to immediately make sure it’s legit. She said having a “safe phrase” or “safe word” you can ask the other person on the line to repeat is the best thing your family can do right now to try and prevent getting scammed.

FactFinder 12 asked how the scammers are cloning other people’s voices so easily. Schmidt said all it takes is a small video clip to clone a voice.

“Video platforms, Instagram is big on video, Tiktok is huge on video. They don’t need very much of our voice for A.I. to generate those words that we haven’t even said,” said Schmidt.

