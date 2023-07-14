Flight attendant saves couple’s honeymoon; sends passport to woman who forgot it

A Delta flight attendant helped a flyer retrieve her passport and save her honeymoon plans.
A Delta flight attendant helped a flyer retrieve her passport and save her honeymoon plans.(Delta | WANF)
By Hope Dean and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A couple says their honeymoon was saved thanks to a Delta flight attendant going above and beyond.

Atlanta News First reports that the situation started when a passenger identified as Lawyrn F. realized she had forgotten to take her passport with her on an international trip.

Lawyrn F. reportedly was on an international Delta flight with her new husband as the two were on their way to a cruise for their honeymoon.

But without her passport, the cruise would be a no-go.

According to Delta, that’s when a flight attendant identified as Dusty D. intervened.

Officials said he picked the passport up from where she had left it in Detroit, brought it to Atlanta, and passed it to a crew member who was also heading to the couple’s destination.

The woman ended up getting her passport before the cruise and kept her honeymoon plans going.

“We were so touched and grateful,” the couple said. “A renewed faith in humanity was the best wedding gift.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to award a license to the...
Ruffin’s casino proposal unanimously approved for Park City
Bodycam footage shows a pair of Sedgwick County sheriff's deputies save a man from a van...
Bodycam footage shows Sedgwick County deputies rescue man from submerged van
Pedro Hernandez.
Arrest made in deadly weekend stabbing in south central Wichita
SB I-135 at K-96
Work on I-135/K-96 interchange will require weekend closures
Wichita Greyhound Park in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Public weighs in on Ruffin plans to revitalize Wichita Greyhound Park property

Latest News

Severe weather moves across central Kansas on Friday
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the...
Jesse Jackson stepping down as head of civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH
There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota
Storm Team 12 tracks Friday's severe weather
park vandalism in Wichita, Kansas
Vandalism in public parks taking toll on Wichita Parks Department, future projects