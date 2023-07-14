KU hosting Bob Dole tribute next weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas is hosting A Landmark Celebration, honoring the 100th birthday of Bob Dole, late U.S. senator from Kansas, and the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas on July 22. The day’s events and activities are free and open to the public.

Beginning at 10 a.m., public events will include tributes to Dole and the Dole Institute, with appearances by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, former U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole and Robin Dole. The tribute program will also feature the U.S. Army Color Guard from Fort Leavenworth and music by Loaded Brass, part of the 312th Army Band, U.S. Army Reserves.

The ceremony will close with the dedication of a commemorative earthwork created by renowned artist Stan Herd, which will incorporate over 1,000 works of art from students across Kansas. A Dole Institute open house and full slate of events for all ages will follow. Schedule updates and more information can be found at www.doleinstitute.org/landmark.

