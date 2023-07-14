KU hosting Bob Dole tribute next weekend

Remembering Bob Dole
Remembering Bob Dole(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas is hosting A Landmark Celebration, honoring the 100th birthday of Bob Dole, late U.S. senator from Kansas, and the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas on July 22. The day’s events and activities are free and open to the public.

Beginning at 10 a.m., public events will include tributes to Dole and the Dole Institute, with appearances by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, former U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole and Robin Dole. The tribute program will also feature the U.S. Army Color Guard from Fort Leavenworth and music by Loaded Brass, part of the 312th Army Band, U.S. Army Reserves.

The ceremony will close with the dedication of a commemorative earthwork created by renowned artist Stan Herd, which will incorporate over 1,000 works of art from students across Kansas. A Dole Institute open house and full slate of events for all ages will follow. Schedule updates and more information can be found at www.doleinstitute.org/landmark.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to award a license to the...
Ruffin’s casino proposal unanimously approved for Park City
Bodycam footage shows a pair of Sedgwick County sheriff's deputies save a man from a van...
Bodycam footage shows Sedgwick County deputies rescue man from submerged van
Pedro Hernandez.
Arrest made in deadly weekend stabbing in south central Wichita
Wichita Greyhound Park in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Public weighs in on Ruffin plans to revitalize Wichita Greyhound Park property
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Three injured in crash at 45th and Hydraulic

Latest News

Butler County sheriff discusses chase that led to 20K fentanyl pills scattered on Turnpike
Fentanyl pills scattered on Kansas Turnpike following chase and crash.
Butler County sheriff discusses chase that led to 20K fentanyl pills scattered on Turnpike
Final Weekend kicks off for Hutchinson Grand National Auto Races
FF12: Your child’s voice could be used to scam you using A.I.