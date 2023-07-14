Moran in Wichita for flight announcement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) – the Vice Chair of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation – today announced he will host a press conference at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport for a major announcement at 9:30 a.m. CT on Friday, July 14.

Sen. Moran will be joined by Nate Gatten, Executive Vice President of American Airlines, Jesse R. Romo, Director of Airports for the City of Wichita, and city leaders.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com