Moran in Wichita for flight announcement

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) – the Vice Chair of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation – today announced he will host a press conference at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport for a major announcement at 9:30 a.m. CT on Friday, July 14.

Sen. Moran will be joined by Nate Gatten, Executive Vice President of American Airlines, Jesse R. Romo, Director of Airports for the City of Wichita, and city leaders.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to award a license to the...
Ruffin’s casino proposal unanimously approved for Park City
Bodycam footage shows a pair of Sedgwick County sheriff's deputies save a man from a van...
Bodycam footage shows Sedgwick County deputies rescue man from submerged van
Pedro Hernandez.
Arrest made in deadly weekend stabbing in south central Wichita
Wichita Greyhound Park in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Public weighs in on Ruffin plans to revitalize Wichita Greyhound Park property
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Three injured in crash at 45th and Hydraulic

Latest News

Remembering Bob Dole
KU hosting Bob Dole tribute next weekend
Butler County sheriff discusses chase that led to 20K fentanyl pills scattered on Turnpike
Fentanyl pills scattered on Kansas Turnpike following chase and crash.
Butler County sheriff discusses chase that led to 20K fentanyl pills scattered on Turnpike
Final Weekend kicks off for Hutchinson Grand National Auto Races