One-of-a-kind bench stolen from South Riverside Park

The City of Wichita asks for the public's help after someone stole slates from a one-of-a-kind...
The City of Wichita asks for the public's help after someone stole slates from a one-of-a-kind bench in South Riverside Park.(City of Wichita)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita on Thursday reached out to the public, hoping tips can lead to solving a crime at South Riverside Park. In May, the city installed a custom park bench pained by a local artist, depicting Black Bear Bosin, an influential Wichita artist well known for creating the famous Keeper of the Plains statue.

“Unfortunately, [Thursday] morning, grounds crews discovered the slates of the bench have bene removed, ruining the bench for others to enjoy,” the city said. “Our staff works hard and has a limited budget. We’d love to have this one-of-a-kind piece returned, no questions asked.”

Anyone with information on the theft should call Wichita’s park and recreation department at 316-268-4361.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita Greyhound Park in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Public weighs in on Ruffin plans to revitalize Wichita Greyhound Park property
Two 18-year-olds were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to an undercover operation...
Package containing 20K pills suspected of fentanyl thrown out on Kansas Turnpike
The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to award a license to the...
Ruffin’s casino proposal unanimously approved for Park City
The Sedgwick County Fire Department said two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon after an SUV...
2 hurt after SUV crashes into home south of Wichita
Five people were injured in a vehicle found submerged in KDOT West Lake, near Wichita's North...
Van submerged in water near North Junction, 5 injured, 2 critically

Latest News

artificial intelligence
FF12: Your child’s voice could be used to scam you using A.I.
Kansans asked to submit samples of dead butterflies, moths for study
Sedgwick County deputies save man from submerged van
Russell High School
Russell school district dealing with chronic absenteeism