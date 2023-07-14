One-of-a-kind bench stolen from South Riverside Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita on Thursday reached out to the public, hoping tips can lead to solving a crime at South Riverside Park. In May, the city installed a custom park bench pained by a local artist, depicting Black Bear Bosin, an influential Wichita artist well known for creating the famous Keeper of the Plains statue.

“Unfortunately, [Thursday] morning, grounds crews discovered the slates of the bench have bene removed, ruining the bench for others to enjoy,” the city said. “Our staff works hard and has a limited budget. We’d love to have this one-of-a-kind piece returned, no questions asked.”

Anyone with information on the theft should call Wichita’s park and recreation department at 316-268-4361.

