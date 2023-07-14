Severe storms likely later today

Strong to severe storms possible across the state today.
Strong to severe storms possible across the state today.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for one more hot and humid day before cooler, less humid conditions arrive this weekend. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s will feel like 100 degrees, possibly higher in spots, and exercising heat precautions is advised.

A strong cold front will sweep across Kansas today setting the stage for strong to severe storms. Expect the activity to develop over north-central parts of the state after 2 pm, and then move southeast, arriving in the Wichita area around 6 or 7 pm.

The main concerns are large hail, up to the size of a half dollar, and wind gusts between 60-70 mph. Brief heavy rain is also possible before the storms exit the area by 9 or 10 pm.

The weekend will be mainly dry, less humid, and cooler with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. However, increasing heat and humidity are expected next week as temperatures get close to triple digit territory on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; storms likely after 5 pm. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 92.

Tonight: Evening storms, then decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Wind: N 5-15. High: 89.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 93. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 95. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 73. High: 97. Mostly sunny and hot.

Wed: Low: 75. High: 99. Mostly sunny and hot.

Thu: Low: 76. High: 97. Partly cloudy; overnight storms possible.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to award a license to the...
Ruffin’s casino proposal unanimously approved for Park City
Bodycam footage shows a pair of Sedgwick County sheriff's deputies save a man from a van...
Bodycam footage shows Sedgwick County deputies rescue man from submerged van
Pedro Hernandez.
Arrest made in deadly weekend stabbing in south central Wichita
SB I-135 at K-96
Work on I-135/K-96 interchange will require weekend closures
Generic Car Crash Graphic
Three injured in crash at 45th and Hydraulic

Latest News

Hail and wind are the main concerns
Dodging a few severe storms through Friday; then a weekend change
Not as hot for the next few days.
Not as hot/humid today
Storm outlook over the next few days.
Storm chances tonight through Friday
Dangerous heat across the state today.
Dangerous heat and humidity combo across Kansas today