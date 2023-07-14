Severe storms likely later today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for one more hot and humid day before cooler, less humid conditions arrive this weekend. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s will feel like 100 degrees, possibly higher in spots, and exercising heat precautions is advised.

A strong cold front will sweep across Kansas today setting the stage for strong to severe storms. Expect the activity to develop over north-central parts of the state after 2 pm, and then move southeast, arriving in the Wichita area around 6 or 7 pm.

The main concerns are large hail, up to the size of a half dollar, and wind gusts between 60-70 mph. Brief heavy rain is also possible before the storms exit the area by 9 or 10 pm.

The weekend will be mainly dry, less humid, and cooler with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. However, increasing heat and humidity are expected next week as temperatures get close to triple digit territory on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy; storms likely after 5 pm. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 92.

Tonight: Evening storms, then decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Wind: N 5-15. High: 89.

Sun: Low: 67. High: 93. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 70. High: 95. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 73. High: 97. Mostly sunny and hot.

Wed: Low: 75. High: 99. Mostly sunny and hot.

Thu: Low: 76. High: 97. Partly cloudy; overnight storms possible.

