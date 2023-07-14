Storms clear the area soon, less humidity arriving Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Severe storms will be moving out of Kansas Friday evening and the weather will calm down for the weekend with some cooler air and less humidity.

Expect morning temperatures Saturday to be in the 60s and highs will reach the 85–90-degree range with a mostly sunny sky. The wind speeds will be light across the state.

Sunday looks to be a bit warmer and with a little more humidity. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. A few storms will impact northern Kansas Sunday evening, but those should fall apart heading into the night.

Get ready for more heat next week with highs approaching 100 degrees by Tuesday. It may be short lived as the pattern changes again and cooler weather pushes back in later next week. Storms will also return Wednesday night through Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening storms, then decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and less humid. Wind: N 5-15. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 70.

Sun: High: 91 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 94 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 74 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 74 Partly cloudy; overnight storms.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 69 Scattered storms, then mostly cloudy.

