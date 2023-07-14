Vandalism in public parks taking toll on Wichita Parks Department, future projects

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Vandalism at public parks continues to be a problem for the City of Wichita as the destruction takes a toll on the parks department and their future projects. The latest crime happened outside the Riverside Tennis Center where someone stole wood slats from a custom art bench depicting “Keeper of the Plains” creator, Blackbear Bosin.

The criminally deconstructed bench in South Riverside Park is one of 12 in Wichita parks designed by artist Heather Byers as part of a project. The custom benches cost about $1,400 each, or nearly $17,000 total.

Wichita Parks and Recreation Director Troy Houtman said vandalism is expensive to fix and damage earlier this summer at Aley Pool makes it difficult for the city to decide what to fix to stay within budget.

“It definitely impacts things we have going on in the future. So, instead of money that we could use to replace sidewalks that are cracking or to replace basketball courts, put in new trashcans, it just takes money away from that happening,” Houtman said.

Wichita Parks Foundation Interim Board Director Brent Thomas said the theft is making the foundation rethink future projects.

“Trying to make sure that we plan for those ‘what-if’ scenarios. What if these benches were vandalized, or what if someone takes the entire bench?” Thomas said.

Thomas said the public can help prevent vandalism by reporting it to those who can stop it.

“The first thing is again, as people are out using our parks, be vigilant,” Thomas said. “If you see something going on that looks suspicious, let park staff or police know.”

The parks department is hoping that whoever stole the one-of-a-kind bench from South Riverside Park will return it. In the meantime, the parks department is exploring options to replace the bench.

