Wallace County working crash involving 15+ passenger van

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wallace County Sheriff’s Office confirms authorities are on the scene of a crash involving a van carrying at least 15 passengers.

The Sheriff’s Office said the van rolled onto its top and that people ended up under the van.

The Sheriff’s Office couldn’t confirm how many people are injured and/or how many people died, but it did say that there was no word of anyone who “walked away” from the crash.

We will provide more details as they are made available.

