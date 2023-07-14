Wichita Ice Center shuts down due to chilling system problems

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A stretch of summer heat including Wednesday’s triple-digit temperatures and dangerous heat indexes across Kansas, contributed to a problem for a cold-weather sports venue in Wichita. The Wichita Ice Center canceled ice-skating operations because of a problem with the ice chilling system.

The facility’s general manger said the compressors haven’t been able to maintain a safe temperature. The ice center is working with professionals to get back to its full operation as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com