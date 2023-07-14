Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize after buying scratch-off at gas station where she works

A North Carolina woman won $200,000 after buying a $5 scratch-off ticket at the gas station...
A North Carolina woman won $200,000 after buying a $5 scratch-off ticket at the gas station where she works.(North Carolina Educational Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Lottery officials in North Carolina say a woman did not have to go far to find herself a winning ticket.

According to the North Carolina Educational Lottery, Kimberly Coleman recently won $200,000 after buying a $5 scratch-off ticket from the gas station where she works.

Coleman said she plans to share the money with her family and buy a home down the line.

“One of my dreams is to save the money to buy a house in the future where my mom could live with me,” she said. “I want a house where I can help take care of her later on.”

Coleman bought her winning ticket from Quick Pantry, a convenience store and gas station, in the Waynesville area while playing the $5 Carolina Jackpot game.

She said she purchased the ticket on her day off.

“It was very, very exciting,” Coleman said. “I kind of acted like a fool a little bit jumping up and down.”

Coleman said she got emotional when she shared the news of her big win with her family.

“I brought it home and showed my mom, and she started to cry,” she said. “I cried too. It was just a whole bunch of people crying out of excitement.”

Coleman claimed her winnings on Wednesday, taking home $142,501 after required taxes, according to lottery officials.

The $5 Carolina Jackpot game debuted in June 2022 with six $200,000 top prizes. According to officials, a $200,000 prize still remains to be claimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Greyhound Park in Sedgwick County, Kansas
Public weighs in on Ruffin plans to revitalize Wichita Greyhound Park property
Two 18-year-olds were arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to an undercover operation...
Package containing 20K pills suspected of fentanyl thrown out on Kansas Turnpike
The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to award a license to the...
Ruffin’s casino proposal unanimously approved for Park City
The Sedgwick County Fire Department said two people were hurt Wednesday afternoon after an SUV...
2 hurt after SUV crashes into home south of Wichita
Five people were injured in a vehicle found submerged in KDOT West Lake, near Wichita's North...
Van submerged in water near North Junction, 5 injured, 2 critically

Latest News

Kansans asked to submit samples of dead butterflies, moths for study
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
Hollywood actors' union agrees to strike
FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.
FTC reportedly opens investigation of ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July...
One-third of Americans under heat alerts as blistering weather spreads from Southwest to California