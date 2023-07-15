1 critically injured in south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of W. MacArthur.

Police said a 20-year-old man was taken to Wesley Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He had critical injuries.

Supervisors are on the scene trying to figure out what led up to the man being shot.

