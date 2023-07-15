1 critically injured in south Wichita shooting

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon in the 2200 block of W. MacArthur.

Police said a 20-year-old man was taken to Wesley Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He had critical injuries.

Supervisors are on the scene trying to figure out what led up to the man being shot.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to award a license to the...
Ruffin’s casino proposal unanimously approved for Park City
Bodycam footage shows a pair of Sedgwick County sheriff's deputies save a man from a van...
Bodycam footage shows Sedgwick County deputies rescue man from submerged van
Pedro Hernandez.
Arrest made in deadly weekend stabbing in south central Wichita
File Graphic
One dead after Wallace County crash involving 15+ passenger van
Storms blew through central Kansas tossing and downing carports in the city of Lyons (Rice...
Swift yet severe storms blow through central Kansas, move east

Latest News

Wichita to Washington DC
Wichita announces non-stop flight to Washington, D.C.
East roster of the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
Kansas Shrine Bowl celebrating 50 years of football, support for hospitalized children
Severe weather moves across central Kansas on Friday
Storm Team 12 tracks Friday's severe weather