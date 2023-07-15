2 teens injured in shooting following road rage incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two teenagers were injured Friday night in a shooting that followed a road rage incident in southwest Wichita, the Wichita Police Department said.

Wichita police were dispatched to the 700 block of W. Maywood around 11:40 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived on scene, officers found a parked car with two injured teenagers inside. A 19-year-old man had been shot in the leg, police said. A 17-year-old boy had been shot in his upper chest.

The shooting followed a road rage incident that happened near I-235 and Meridian, police said.

A witness told police the two teens got into an argument with an individual driving a black sedan. That individual fired multiple times at the teens’ car, then fled the scene, the witness told police.

Both of the teens are in critical but stable condition, police said. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call WPD detectives at (316) 268-4407 or submit a tip anonymously at (316) 267-2111.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com