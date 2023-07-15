City of Lyons cleaning up after severe storms move through Friday afternoon

This is just one of several trees damaged after a storm packing high winds and heavy rain moved...
This is just one of several trees damaged after a storm packing high winds and heavy rain moved through the city of Lyons on Friday.(Michelle Sunley)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents in Lyons are cleaning up Friday after a severe thunderstorm packing strong winds and heavy rain caused significant damage to trees and multiple structures. The city was forced to close several streets and intersections due to live downed power lines. Residents sent in photos of carports blown into trees and blown down on at least one vehicle.

The City Compost Facility opened Friday evening to residents who wanted to remove tree limbs immediately. The facility will remain open from Saturday, July 15, to Tuesday, July 18, from 8 a.m. until sundown.

The city said it would pick up tree limbs placed at the curb according to the quadrants utilized for citywide cleanup earlier this spring.  Limb pickup will begin sometime next week, and each quadrant will be announced the day prior to pickup in that quadrant.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to award a license to the...
Ruffin’s casino proposal unanimously approved for Park City
Bodycam footage shows a pair of Sedgwick County sheriff's deputies save a man from a van...
Bodycam footage shows Sedgwick County deputies rescue man from submerged van
Pedro Hernandez.
Arrest made in deadly weekend stabbing in south central Wichita
File Graphic
One dead after Wallace County crash involving 15+ passenger van
Storms blew through central Kansas tossing and downing carports in the city of Lyons (Rice...
Swift yet severe storms blow through central Kansas, move east

Latest News

Thefts, vandalism continue in Wichita parks
Wichita to Washington DC
Wichita announces non-stop flight to Washington, D.C.
East roster of the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
Kansas Shrine Bowl celebrating 50 years of football, support for hospitalized children
1 critically injured in south Wichita shooting