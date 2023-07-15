City of Lyons cleaning up after severe storms move through Friday afternoon

LYONS, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents in Lyons are cleaning up Friday after a severe thunderstorm packing strong winds and heavy rain caused significant damage to trees and multiple structures. The city was forced to close several streets and intersections due to live downed power lines. Residents sent in photos of carports blown into trees and blown down on at least one vehicle.

The City Compost Facility opened Friday evening to residents who wanted to remove tree limbs immediately. The facility will remain open from Saturday, July 15, to Tuesday, July 18, from 8 a.m. until sundown.

The city said it would pick up tree limbs placed at the curb according to the quadrants utilized for citywide cleanup earlier this spring. Limb pickup will begin sometime next week, and each quadrant will be announced the day prior to pickup in that quadrant.

