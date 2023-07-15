Hot Sunday, a few severe storms possible

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be hot on Sunday with a few storms possible during the afternoon and evening.

It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 90s.

Scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop over northern Kansas during the afternoon. Activity will then push south into the evening with some storms possibly reaching southern Kansas.

The strongest storms will be capable of hail up to golf ball size and locally damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Storms will diminish after sunset, then the focus will turn to the heat into the start of the week.

Humidity levels will increase, and heat index values will approach 100 degrees on Monday and near 105 degrees on Tuesday.

It will remain hot through Thursday, before storms return Thursday night into Friday, which will bring temperatures back into the 80s to near 90 at the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 69

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of evening storms. Wind: SW 10-15. High: 93

Tomorrow Night: A slight chance of evening storms, otherwise mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 69

Mon: High: 96 Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

Tue: High: 101 Low: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy and very hot.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 75 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 75 Partly cloudy; chance of storms overnight.

Fri: High: 86 Low: 71 Chance of morning storms, then partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

