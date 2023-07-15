Kansas Shrine Bowl celebrating 50 years of football, support for hospitalized children

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) -The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl kicks off Saturday in Hays, a football all-star game of recent high school graduates that benefits the Shriners Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

In Hays Friday, teams representing the east and west squads visited young hospital patients they’re helping to support.

Shriners Children’s Hospital focuses on orthopedics. In Hays, the Shriners set up challenges for the players to feel some of the difficulties patients endure.

“It helps them realize what they’re here for. It helps them put themselves in the kids’ shoes, so they can really think what they’re here for,” said patient ambassador Colten Wetzler.

The goal is for players to realize their Shrine Bowl selections go beyond Saturday’s game.

“We’re trying to inspire some of the football players, just telling them our experience at Shriners, just so they don’t give up,” patient ambassador Eli Peterson said.

Players say the positivity means a lot.

“Seeing a lot of the kids out here happy and running around, I’ve never felt that like that before, I’ve never done anything like this, and it just kind of fills you up, you know?” said recent Goddard High School graduate, Brad Bond, playing for the West squad Saturday in Hays.

