Kansas Shrine Bowl celebrating 50 years of football, support for hospitalized children

East roster of the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
East roster of the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl(WIBW)
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) -The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl kicks off Saturday in Hays, a football all-star game of recent high school graduates that benefits the Shriners Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

In Hays Friday, teams representing the east and west squads visited young hospital patients they’re helping to support.

Shriners Children’s Hospital focuses on orthopedics. In Hays, the Shriners set up challenges for the players to feel some of the difficulties patients endure.

“It helps them realize what they’re here for. It helps them put themselves in the kids’ shoes, so they can really think what they’re here for,” said patient ambassador Colten Wetzler.

The goal is for players to realize their Shrine Bowl selections go beyond Saturday’s game.

“We’re trying to inspire some of the football players, just telling them our experience at Shriners, just so they don’t give up,” patient ambassador Eli Peterson said.

Players say the positivity means a lot.

“Seeing a lot of the kids out here happy and running around, I’ve never felt that like that before, I’ve never done anything like this, and it just kind of fills you up, you know?” said recent Goddard High School graduate, Brad Bond, playing for the West squad Saturday in Hays.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday voted unanimously to award a license to the...
Ruffin’s casino proposal unanimously approved for Park City
Bodycam footage shows a pair of Sedgwick County sheriff's deputies save a man from a van...
Bodycam footage shows Sedgwick County deputies rescue man from submerged van
Pedro Hernandez.
Arrest made in deadly weekend stabbing in south central Wichita
File Graphic
One dead after Wallace County crash involving 15+ passenger van
Storms blew through central Kansas tossing and downing carports in the city of Lyons (Rice...
Swift yet severe storms blow through central Kansas, move east

Latest News

1 critically injured in south Wichita shooting
Severe weather moves across central Kansas on Friday
Storm Team 12 tracks Friday's severe weather
park vandalism in Wichita, Kansas
Vandalism in public parks taking toll on Wichita Parks Department, future projects